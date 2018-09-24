Gwinnett County to Hold Human Trafficking Educational Event

In an effort to educate the public about human trafficking, on Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Human Relations Commission is hosting an informational event that will address the problem.
The Human Trafficking Education Forum, which will be held at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center from 7 to 9 p.m., is an opportunity “for the public and professionals in fields that work closely with children, such as medicine, education and government” to receive information about trafficking and what they can do, a county news release said.
“Human trafficking is a significant problem in metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County,” said Human Relations Commission Chairman Fernando Andrade. “There are many warning signs a child is being held against her or his will that people could miss. It could be a homemade tattoo, or a male who answers questions directed to a female, or other more subtle indicators that someone is being trafficked. This session can help people spot telltale signs that could lead to a person being rescued.”
Forum speakers include trafficking survivors, health care professionals, police and others with experience in identifying and helping rehabilitate victims.
The event will be held in the GJAC auditorium, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
There is no registration fee, though RSVP is requested at eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-education-forum-tickets-47827902544.