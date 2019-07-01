On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council to Take Up Airport Smoking and Vaping, One-Ways and the Southside BeltLine

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday that would prohibit smoking and vaping in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, city facilities, and specified public places (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1205). The legislation seeks to protect the public against exposure to secondhand smoke.

“We want to make sure every resident, tourist and worker has the ability and right to breathe smoke-free air,” said Post 2 At-Large Council member Matt Westmoreland, the legislation’s primary sponsor.

The Council will also consider legislation to convert Baker Street NW between Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW and Piedmont Avenue NE from a one-way street to a two-way street (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1234) and legislation establishing a task force to engage the community in a conversation on the name of Rodney Cook Sr. Park and other concerns (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3753).

The Council’s agenda also includes a resolution to apply for a Fiscal Year 2019 U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments To Leverage Development (BUILD) discretionary grant in an amount not to exceed $16 million for the construction of the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3758). The Southside Trail is a four-mile segment that will link Washington Park to Piedmont Park once completed.

Members of the Council will present proclamations in honor of Officer Peter Diaz of the Atlanta Police Department and in recognition of the Atlanta Music Project and Drew Charter High School Golf Team, the 2019 Georgia Class A Public State Champions.

The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, July 1 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.