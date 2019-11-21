Atlanta City Council proclaims Nov. 21 ‘Trust Small Business Day’

BBB Atlanta Celebrates 107th Anniversary in the Heart of Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Better Business Bureau serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia will host an annual meeting with its Accredited Businesses on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 12pm in the White Hall at the historic Southern Exchange building at 200 Peachtree in the heart of Atlanta. 2019 also marks the 107th anniversary of the organization and grand opening of their new offices in “ The Hub at Peachtree Center ” at 235 Peachtree Street, Suite 900.

In attendance will be dignitaries, business leaders in the community including small and micro-businesses, Fortune-50 executives, and members of BBB Metro Atlanta—who support Accredited Businesses in its coverage area of 47 counties. The organization has accredited nearly 7,000 businesses.

“The fact that the Metro Atlanta branch of the BBB has withstood the test of time is a testament to the value that the Better Business Bureau provides to consumers and businesses alike,” says Brian Catania, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia. “Trust and reputation management is at the core of who we are and today we renew our commitment to creating a marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other,” concluded Catania.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be led by BBB Metro Atlanta Board Chair Tim Mitchell , CIO at Delta Community Credit Union, marking the grand opening of the new BBB Metro Atlanta office.