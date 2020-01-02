ATL Streetwear makes it to the High Museum of Art

On Jan. 8 at the High Museum of Art learn more about the trajectory and trends of Atlanta streetwear and how Virgil Abloh fits into the story. This conversation, moderated by Kenny Burns, will include Marina Skye, founder of Set by Skye; Renaldo Nehemiah, Creative Director at wish; and Kwassi Byll-Cataria, owner of Moda404 Men’s Boutique.

The High presents the first museum exhibition devoted to the work of Virgil Abloh, the modern, genre-bending artist and designer who became creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear in 2018.

Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” offers an unprecedented survey of Abloh’s creative work over nearly two decades and pulls back the curtain on his process. The exhibition presents prototypes alongside finished artworks, product designs, and fashion to reveal his myriad inspirations—from centuries-old paintings to commonplace construction signs. Running throughout the exhibition is an emphasis on dialogue, which Abloh creates through his inventive use of language and quotation marks, turning the objects he designs and the people who wear his clothing into “figures of speech.”

The works on view will offer an in-depth look at the defining highlights of Abloh’s career, including his recent designs for Louis Vuitton menswear collection, video documentation of his most iconic fashion shows, and his distinctive furniture and graphic design work.