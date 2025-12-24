In 2025, the Black community across entertainment, sports, politics, and culture mourned the loss of influential figures whose work shaped generations.
From soul legends like Sam Moore, Gwen McCrae, and Roberta Flack to hip-hop architects such as Irv Gotti and DJ Unk, these figures helped define eras and influence global culture. The year also claimed beloved actors, including Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Lynn Hamilton, and Danielle Spencer, as well as trailblazers in boxing, football, civil rights, and public service like George Foreman, Charles B. Rangel, and Hazel N. Dukes.
Together, their lives reflect a legacy of creativity, resistance, excellence, and enduring impact. Keep scrolling to remember the Black stars we lost in 2025.
Sam Moore
• Soul/R&B singer (Sam & Dave) — Age 89
• Died: January 10, 2025
DJ Unk (Anthony Platt)
• Hip-hop artist (“Walk It Out”) — Age 43
• Died: January 24, 2025
Irv Gotti (Irving Lorenzo Jr.)
• Record producer & Murder Inc. Records founder — Age 54
• Died: February 5, 2025
Voletta Wallace
• Mother of The Notorious B.I.G. & hip-hop matriarch — Age 72
• Died: February 21, 2025
We are devastated to pass on more bad news. Soul and Disco star Gwen McCrae has died. We are still jamming to “Rocking Chair” all these years later. Rest in peace Gwen. https://t.co/YETeSfOffe pic.twitter.com/GzKtoCVgHe— soultracks (@soultrackscom) February 21, 2025
Gwen McCrae
• Singer (“Keep That Fire Burnin’”) — Age 81
• Died: February 21, 2025
Roberta Flack
• Singer & multiple Grammy winner — Age 88
• Died: February 24, 2025
Kimberly Hébert Gregory
• Actor (Vice Principals, The Chi) — Age 52
• Died: October 3, 2025
Walter Scott
• Co-founder, The Whispers (R&B group) — Age 81
• Died: June 26, 2025
A tough day for R&B fans, as Cavin Yarbrough of Yarbrough & Peoples has died at age 72 https://t.co/OYNVzfYOhQ pic.twitter.com/EXimC1rrIV— soultracks (@soultrackscom) June 20, 2025
Cavin Yarbrough
• Musician (Yarbrough & Peoples) — Age 72
• Died: June 19, 2025
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
• Actor (The Cosby Show, The Resident) — Age 54
• Died: July 20, 2025
Lynn Hamilton
• Actor (Sanford and Son) — Age 95
• Died: June 19, 2025
Danielle Spencer
• Actor (What’s Happening!!) — Age 60
• Died: August 11, 2025
Sly Stone (Sylvester Stewart)
• Funk pioneer (Sly & the Family Stone) — Age 82
• Died: June 9, 2025
George Foreman
• Heavyweight boxing champion — Age 76
• Died: March 21, 2025
Warren “Wondrous Warren” McVea peacefully passed away on Sunday.
A trailblazer in collegiate athletics. A forever Cougar pic.twitter.com/w84GcHJkDG— Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) October 19, 2025
Warren McVea
• NFL player & Super Bowl champion — Age 79
• Died: October 19, 2025
Charles B. Rangel
• U.S. Congressman (NY) & CBC founder — Age 94
• Died: May 26, 2025
Hazel N. Dukes
• Civil rights leader & former NAACP president — Age 92
• Died: March 1, 2025
H. Rap Brown (Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin)
• Black Power activist & former SNCC chairman — Age 82
• Died: November 23, 2025
Assata Shakur, former Black Liberation Army member and godmother of Tupac Shakur, dies in Cuba at 78. pic.twitter.com/yeHQZNzy88— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2025
Assata Shakur
• Civil rights activist (Black Liberation Army) — Age 78
• Died: September 26, 2025
We are saddened at the passing of Brandi Collins-Dexter, author of Black Skinhead. A powerful thinker, fearless advocate, and brilliant writer, Brandi’s words lit a path forward and will continue to live on.
Read about her life and legacy here: https://t.co/4gkefU0LVe pic.twitter.com/fn4itmJ0ig— Celadon Books (@CeladonBooks) July 31, 2025
Brandi Collins-Dexter
• Writer, academic, political commentator — Age 44
• Died: June 25, 2025
Playwright, composer, and scholar Michael D. Dinwiddie passed away on July 4, 2025. The Library for the Performing Arts reflects on his work and legacy in a free event on 9/17. https://t.co/SGvBo8I7Qs pic.twitter.com/Ck9xNoxxGp— The Library for Performing Arts (@nypl_lpa) September 12, 2025
Michael D. Dinwiddie
• Playwright & scholar of Black theatre — Age 70
• Died: July 4, 2025
Nkenge Touré is an activist whose expansive collection of speeches and written works confront issues around reproductive justice, Black feminism, and women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/1Ekg6Z8KZc— The SNCC Legacy Project (@SNCCLegacy) May 23, 2023
Nkenge Touré (Anita Stroud)
• Reproductive justice & anti-racism activist — Age 74
• Died: August 2025
Angie Stone
• Singer & neo-soul pioneer (The Sequence) — Age 63
• Died: March 1, 2025
Roy Ayers
• Jazz-funk vibraphonist & acid jazz pioneer — Age 84
• Died: March 4, 2025
D’Wayne Wiggins
• Musician & co-founder of Tony! Toni! Toné! — Age 64
• Died: March 7, 2025
Jimmy Cliff
• Reggae icon (“You Can Get It If You Really Want”) — Age 81
• Died: November 24, 2025
D’Angelo
• Neo-soul singer & producer — Age 51
• Died: October 14, 2025
R&B music legend Carl Carlton has died at age 72.
He’s best known for hits, “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” & ‘Everlasting Love’. He has sold over 15 million records worldwide. pic.twitter.com/83u1JbztgO— music data (@music__data) December 15, 2025
Carl Carlton
• Soul/R&B singer (“She’s a Bad Mamma Jamma”) — Age 73
• Died: December 13, 2025
Young Scooter’s life was honored in Atlanta today. 🙏🏽🕊pic.twitter.com/KXvryRFXqP— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 4, 2025
Young Scooter
• Rapper (“Colombia”) — Age 39
• Died: March 28, 2025
Young Noble from The Outlawz has passed away at the age of 47. pic.twitter.com/Gplw3uIMzm— DJ Short (@_DJShort) July 4, 2025
Young Noble
• Rapper & member of Outlawz — Age 47
• Died: July 4, 2025
