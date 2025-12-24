In 2025, the Black community across entertainment, sports, politics, and culture mourned the loss of influential figures whose work shaped generations.

From soul legends like Sam Moore, Gwen McCrae, and Roberta Flack to hip-hop architects such as Irv Gotti and DJ Unk, these figures helped define eras and influence global culture. The year also claimed beloved actors, including Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Lynn Hamilton, and Danielle Spencer, as well as trailblazers in boxing, football, civil rights, and public service like George Foreman, Charles B. Rangel, and Hazel N. Dukes.

Together, their lives reflect a legacy of creativity, resistance, excellence, and enduring impact. Keep scrolling to remember the Black stars we lost in 2025.

Photo: Getty Images North America

Sam Moore

• Soul/R&B singer (Sam & Dave) — Age 89

• Died: January 10, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

DJ Unk (Anthony Platt)

• Hip-hop artist (“Walk It Out”) — Age 43

• Died: January 24, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Irv Gotti (Irving Lorenzo Jr.)

• Record producer & Murder Inc. Records founder — Age 54

• Died: February 5, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Voletta Wallace

• Mother of The Notorious B.I.G. & hip-hop matriarch — Age 72

• Died: February 21, 2025

Gwen McCrae

• Singer (“Keep That Fire Burnin’”) — Age 81

• Died: February 21, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Roberta Flack

• Singer & multiple Grammy winner — Age 88

• Died: February 24, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Kimberly Hébert Gregory

• Actor (Vice Principals, The Chi) — Age 52

• Died: October 3, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Walter Scott

• Co-founder, The Whispers (R&B group) — Age 81

• Died: June 26, 2025

Cavin Yarbrough

• Musician (Yarbrough & Peoples) — Age 72

• Died: June 19, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

• Actor (The Cosby Show, The Resident) — Age 54

• Died: July 20, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Lynn Hamilton

• Actor (Sanford and Son) — Age 95

• Died: June 19, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Danielle Spencer

• Actor (What’s Happening!!) — Age 60

• Died: August 11, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Sly Stone (Sylvester Stewart)

• Funk pioneer (Sly & the Family Stone) — Age 82

• Died: June 9, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

George Foreman

• Heavyweight boxing champion — Age 76

• Died: March 21, 2025

Warren “Wondrous Warren” McVea peacefully passed away on Sunday.



Warren McVea

• NFL player & Super Bowl champion — Age 79

• Died: October 19, 2025

FILE – In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rangel retires after more than four decades in office. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

Charles B. Rangel

• U.S. Congressman (NY) & CBC founder — Age 94

• Died: May 26, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Hazel N. Dukes

• Civil rights leader & former NAACP president — Age 92

• Died: March 1, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

H. Rap Brown (Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin)

• Black Power activist & former SNCC chairman — Age 82

• Died: November 23, 2025

Assata Shakur

• Civil rights activist (Black Liberation Army) — Age 78

• Died: September 26, 2025

We are saddened at the passing of Brandi Collins-Dexter, author of Black Skinhead. A powerful thinker, fearless advocate, and brilliant writer, Brandi’s words lit a path forward and will continue to live on.



Brandi Collins-Dexter

• Writer, academic, political commentator — Age 44

• Died: June 25, 2025

Michael D. Dinwiddie

• Playwright & scholar of Black theatre — Age 70

• Died: July 4, 2025

Nkenge Touré (Anita Stroud)

• Reproductive justice & anti-racism activist — Age 74

• Died: August 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Angie Stone

• Singer & neo-soul pioneer (The Sequence) — Age 63

• Died: March 1, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

Roy Ayers

• Jazz-funk vibraphonist & acid jazz pioneer — Age 84

• Died: March 4, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

D’Wayne Wiggins

• Musician & co-founder of Tony! Toni! Toné! — Age 64

• Died: March 7, 2025

Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Jimmy Cliff

• Reggae icon (“You Can Get It If You Really Want”) — Age 81

• Died: November 24, 2025

Photo: Getty Images North America

D’Angelo

• Neo-soul singer & producer — Age 51

• Died: October 14, 2025

R&B music legend Carl Carlton has died at age 72.



Carl Carlton

• Soul/R&B singer (“She’s a Bad Mamma Jamma”) — Age 73

• Died: December 13, 2025

Young Scooter

• Rapper (“Colombia”) — Age 39

• Died: March 28, 2025

Young Noble

• Rapper & member of Outlawz — Age 47

• Died: July 4, 2025