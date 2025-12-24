World of Illumination’s Holiday Light Show

type here...
By Atlanta Daily World
World of Illumination’s Candy Rush continues to prove why the brand has earned national recognition as one of the premier creators of immersive holiday experiences in the United States.

Celebrating nearly a decade of large-scale productions, World of Illumination brings its signature blend of technology, creativity, and family-friendly fun back to Atlanta with a mile-long drive-through spectacle that feels both festive and imaginative.

Set at Six Flags White Water, Candy Rush transforms the familiar space into a glowing confectionery dreamscape. From towering gingerbread villages to lollipop forests and peppermint-lined pathways, the experience is visually rich and thoughtfully designed.

What truly sets World of Illumination apart is its technical execution. Millions of synchronized LED lights pulse and shimmer in perfect harmony with cheerful holiday music, creating an immersive audio-visual environment that appeals to all ages. The drive-through format allows families, couples, and larger groups to enjoy the show comfortably and at their own pace, making it especially accessible during the busy holiday season.

As the season winds down, the post-holiday window offers a particularly appealing opportunity for visitors. With a limited-time 20% discount from December 26 through January 4, families can enjoy a calmer, more relaxed visit while still experiencing the full magic of the display.

Overall, World of Illumination’s Candy Rush is a polished, joyful experience that successfully blends spectacle with heart. It stands as a strong example of how immersive entertainment can create lasting memories, making it a standout attraction in Atlanta’s holiday lineup and a worthy continuation of World of Illumination’s award-winning legacy.

