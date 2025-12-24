type here...
Student Tased by GA Cops on School Bus to Speak Out

By Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World
Lanier Johnson-Hunt, the Georgia high-school school student who went viral last week after video surfaced of him being repeatedly tased by a Fulton County Schools police officer, will break his silence at a news conference with his family and attorneys tomorrow (Tuesday, December 23) at 11:00 AM in front of Langston Hughes High School (7510 Hall Rd, Fairburn, GA).

Johnson-Hunt is represented by nationally renowned civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and attorney Gerald Griggs. The case quickly grabbed headlines sparking new national outcry after video of the incident surfaced on social media. 

Tomorrow’s news conference will feature remarks from Johnson-Hunt as well as Daniels and Griggs.

According to attorneys, Johnson-Hunt was simply riding the school bus from Langston Hughes High School when two officers approached him and attempted to remove him claiming he was on the wrong bus. While Johnson-Hunt, who was trying to get home so his autistic younger brother wouldn’t be in the house alone, corrected the officers explaining that he was actually on the correct bus, the officers escalated the situation and attempted to remove Lanier by force and tased him multiple times despite the fact that he was not a threat.

The details for today’s news conference are as follows:

