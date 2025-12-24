18 Black Holiday Movies To Make The Season Brighter

By Cherranda Smith

The holiday season means it’s time for holiday movies! Colder weather and shorter days make for awesome movie nights. And who doesn’t love a good plot about the chaos and magic of the holiday season? Family, love, drama, sparkle, and snow, holiday films have it all!

Black people celebrating the winter holiday season is something that can warm any heart. Seeing ourselves represented on screen for this celebratory time of year is important as ever.

Here’s a list of our favorite Black holiday films for your winter movie nights. Grab some popcorn, a blanket if you want, and enjoy the magic of the season.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

This Christmas (2007)

Black Nativity (2013)

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020)

A Dream For Christmas (1973)

The Snowy Day (2016)

Marry Me For Christmas (2013)

https://youtu.be/q10yp5MllS8

A Diva’s Christmas Carol (2000)

Miss Me This Christmas (2017)

The Holiday Calendar (2018)

Jingle Jangle (2020)

The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990)

Friday After Next (2002)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Almost Christmas (2016)

https://youtube.com/watch?v=-mw-Rhm8OIw%3Ffeature%3Doembed