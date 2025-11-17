Jason Esteves Announces Universal Child Care Plan, Launches Educators for Jason

Jason’s transformative plan will create universal 3-K and 4-K in his first term, with a goal of achieving universal child care by 2035



Today, former State Senator and Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves announced his universal child care plan — the first major policy platform of his campaign — and the launch of the Educators for Jason coalition. Jason’s transformative plan would make historic investments in child care and early learning by the State of Georgia.

“As the son of two hardworking parents, the father of two young children, and a former educator, I’ve seen how access to quality, affordable early learning programs can be life-changing for kids and their families. My universal child care plan will tackle the affordability crisis here in Georgia while ensuring every child — no matter who they are or where they live — gets a fair shot,” said Jason Esteves. “I have the vision, the record of success, and the lived experience to bring transformative change to Georgia’s early learning system. When I’m governor, that’s exactly what I’ll do.”



The Educators for Jason coalition will feature educators across all levels of education, who will act as advisors to Jason as he puts forward his full education policy plan. This coalition will be chaired by leaders who know that Jason is ready to usher in bold investments in Georgia’s education system starting on day one as governor:Tracey Nance: 2020 and 2021 Georgia Teacher of the Year; child and educator advocateJennifer Saunders: President of the Georgia Federation of Public Service EmployeesEshé Collins: Atlanta City Councilmember and former chair of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of EducationMekyah McQueen: State Representative and HBCU professor RaShaun Kemp: State Senator, former educator, and education advocate

Background on Jason’s Universal Child Care Plan:

As the parent of two young children, a former educator, and the former chair of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education, Jason knows that building opportunity for every Georgian begins in early childhood. He also understands how critical it is that parents across Georgia have a safe, affordable place to leave their children when they go to work.

With kids and parents at the top of his mind, Jason will take immediate action as governor to use existing Georgia Lottery reserves to establish universal Pre-K for all four- and three-year-olds in a mixed delivery system. Building upon that success, he will then implement a plan to expand to universal child care access for all children in Georgia under the age of five — regardless of zip code — by 2035.

Read the full plan here.