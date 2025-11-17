Georgia voters: iVoterGuide Provides In-depth Coverage of November 18 Special General Election Candidates

‘The chance to elect people who will stand up for our Judeo-Christian values continues throughout 2025’

Special elections hold greater significance due to typically lower voter turnout, meaning each vote carries more weight in shaping the outcome. In order to equip voters with the most up-to-date information, iVoterGuide (iVoterGuide.com), the nation’s premier Christian voting guide, is providing accurate, meticulously researched data on impending special general election candidates.

“The chance to elect people who will stand up for our Judeo-Christian values continues throughout 2025,” said iVoterGuide President Debbie Wuthnow. “iVoterGuide is covering special elections across the nation, and those provide a special opportunity to make a difference . . . as they are usually decided by fewer than 10% of voters! Every vote truly makes a difference in each of these elections.”

WHO: iVoterGuide.com

WHAT: Helpful voter guide to equip Georgia voters to make informed voting decisions in the upcoming Georgia special general election for State Senate, District 35.

WHERE: View iVoterGuide’s Georgia special general election guide here.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

WHY: iVoterGuide.com offers election dates, links to voter registration sites, polling locations and other information needed to help Americans vote wisely and identify candidates on the ballot who share their values. Related tools are also available to help family, neighbors and business associates vote wisely. iVoterGuide.com is helping to restore the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and traditional American values.

HOW: Providing the most comprehensive, educational information on races across the country, iVoterGuide.com has researched thousands of candidates and educated millions of voters through personalized voting information and candidate evaluations. In 2024, iVoterGuide’s expert researchers gave an in-depth analysis — and overall rating — for 12,000+ candidates in 5,290 races nationwide. Learn more at iVoterGuide.com.

For those unsure of which candidates have earned their vote, iVoterGuide.com, a division of AFA Action, provides accurate, up-to-date information on thousands of candidates. iVoterGuide.com’s research and ratings can be extremely valuable in helping voters determine the distinctions between candidates.

iVoterGuide.com is dedicated to equipping Americans to be informed, educated voters and is a one-stop resource for candidate ratings and election information. iVoterGuide.com is known for its accuracy and integrity in researching and evaluating candidates and equipping Christians to vote wisely and be good stewards of their citizenship.

