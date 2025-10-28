Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Calls for Generational Change in County Leadership

Arrington fundraiser to draw a “who’s who” of Atlanta tonight

Supporters call for generational change in Fulton County Chairman’s Office

On Tuesday, Oct. 28 the campaign to elect Marvin Arrington Jr. the next Fulton County Commission Chairman will host a high-energy birthday fundraiser expected to bring together a who’s who of Atlanta’s culture, business, media, and civic leaders. The event will highlight growing momentum behind local residents’ call for generational change and a results-focused leadership overhaul at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners top position.

The current chairman is running as a Democrat but was recently exposed in an AJC news article celebrating the Trump appointments of- MAGA-Republicans Herschel Walker and Bill White. Walker ran and lost to Sen. Raphael Warnock and is the Trump appointed ambassador to the Bahamas and White pushed the failed effort to have Buckhead secede from the City of Atlanta.

“I’m the true Democrat in this race to be chairman, and I’m honored that so many leaders and influencers are supporting our effort for a leadership overhaul at the Fulton County Board of Commissioners,” said Arrington, whose father, the late Marvin Arrington Sr., as a student integrated Emory’s law school before becoming the president of the Atlanta City Council and a Fulton Superior Court judge.

“Together, we will make county government more accountable, innovative, and responsive to everyday families. The current chairman has been in elective office at the city and county for well over 50 years, but I have and vision to move Fulton County forward for the next 20 years. It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders,” said Arrington.

A star-studded host circle will include Abe Wossen, AJ Callaway, K Botchey, Carla Morrison, Chuck Wilson, Dona Matthews, Derrick George, Frank Ski, Greg Wynn, Hannah Kang, Jimmy Jones, Jonathan Butler, J Smoke, Kenny Bestfriends, Keshia Walker, Lefoy Grant, Lamman Rucker, Marlon Nichols, Commissioner Martin Raxton, Commissioner Nicole Massiah, Q Parker, and Ronni McBride.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Birthday Fundraiser for Marvin Arrington Jr., candidate for Fulton County Commission chair

When: Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Prime on Peachtree, 1029 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Hosts: A “who’s who” list of Atlanta (see names above)

Contribution levels range from $100 to $5,100 payable to: Friends of Marvin Arrington, Jr.

Learn more: www.OneFulton.org