1.4 Million Georgians Lose Out on SNAP Benefits Ahead of Holiday

More than 1 million Georgians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not receive critical food benefits in November due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Georgians who usually receive payments between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23 should not expect to see payment until December.
“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the U.S. Department of Agricluture posted on its webiste. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued on November 1. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.”
The Trump administration said it would not tap into its nearly $5 billion contingency fund to provide benefits to families receiving SNAP.
SNAP supports about 42 million low income people throughout the country each month by assisting them with payments for food. That assistance has already seen negative impacts by rising food costs. Adding to the negative impact of delayed payments and rising food costs, changes which have taken effect recently under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill reduces and in some cases eliminates payments altogether.
The new rules decrease the number of Americans who qualify for SNAP by expanding the work exemption from 59 to 65 years old, and the childcare exemption now only applies to parents or guardians of children under 14 when it was previously 18.
People experiencing homelessness and veterans are no longer exempt form the work requirement.
“Many people in America are a single missed paycheck away from needing support from their local food banks,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said when the shutdown started on Oct. 1. “A prolonged shutdown will deepen the strain, and more families will seek help at a time when food banks are already stretched due to sustained high need.”
The government shutdown now entering its fourth week will cause November payments to be delayed. That delay will increase hardships on individuals and families as they approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
