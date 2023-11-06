Keith Lee Shakes Atlanta’s Food Scene; Dr. Bernice King’s Message To Amy Schumer; Man Arrested For Threatening Fani Willis: ADW Top 5 Stories Of The Week

Keith Lee’s Atlanta takeover; Dr. Bernice King sends message to Amy Schumer; and a man arrested for threatening Fani Willis headline this week’s top news stories on Atlanta Daily World.

Keith Lee Shakes Atlanta’s Food Scene

Keith Lee, who has over 14 million followers on TikTok, created a firestorm on social media after being critical of several restaurants in Atlanta. Lee recently shared that he has also faced threats.

“I can’t win for losing,” Lee said on his latest social media post. “I understand everybody gonna have an opinion on the situation. You can disagree with me. You can like what I say. Completely understand. I’m ok with that. But when my safety and my family safety are coming into play, that’s where I draw the line at. But what can’t happen is with my family or the restaurants or anybody’s safety are coming into play.” Read More

Dr. Bernice King’s Message To Amy Schumer

Dr. Bernice King is setting the record straight after another public figure has enlisted his name and philosophy to advance their own ideologies by laying claim to knowing what Dr. King would have done. The latest perpetrator purporting to know what the famous civil rights leader would have said, is comedian Amy Schumer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, King, the daughter of the late-civil rights icon, dressed down Schumer for implying that he would have supported Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

“Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released,” wrote Dr. King. “and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice. He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.” Read More

Man Arrested For Threatening Fani Willis

Federal authorities arrested a man who threatened Fani Willis over her indictment of President Donald Trump. Arthur Ray Hanson II, of Huntsville, Alabama, reportedly sent threats to Willis via voicemail a week before Willis indicted Trump.

“If you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad (expletive) probably gonna happen to you,” Hanson said on the voicemail.

“I’m warning you right now before you (expletive) up your life and get hurt real bad, whether you got a (expletive) badge or not ain’t gonna help you none. You gonna get (expletive) up you keep (expletive) with my president. Watch it when you’re going to the car at night, when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going.”

Hanson was charged with two counts of transmitting interstate threats to injure Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat. Read More

Early Voting Numbers Low In Atlanta

Early voting numbers are low several days ahead of 2023 Election Day in Metro Atlanta. With today being the final day of early voting for local elections, only 1% of residents in Fulton County had voted early. And early voters in DeKalb County represented about 2% of residents.

The actual number of Fulton County early votes were about 16,000.

For Clayton County, about 3,000 ballots were casts in-person and about 3,800 in Cobb County, according to AJC.

The 2023 election season includes multiple local races and referendums.

In Atlanta, there are elections involving five of the nine members of the Board of Education. All five races have incumbents with a total of 10 candidates running. Read More

Jury Finally Seated In YSL Case, 11 Months Later

A jury has finally been seated for the YSL RICO trial that centers around Young Thug. The jury selection, which started in January, took 11 months to complete.

On Nov. 1, Judge Ural Glanville gave an ultimatum by stating that he needed to “swear a jury in today.” The process included 50 qualified jurors, but the defense and prosecution were able to choose 12 and six alternates by the afternoon. The entire process took nearly four hours.

