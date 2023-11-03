Early Voting Numbers Are Low Ahead Of Election Day In Metro Atlanta

Early voting numbers are low several days ahead of 2023 Election Day in Metro Atlanta. With today being the final day of early voting for local elections, only 1% of residents in Fulton County had voted early. And early voters in DeKalb County represented about 2% of residents.

The actual number of Fulton County early votes were about 16,000.

For Clayton County, about 3,000 ballots were casts in-person and about 3,800 in Cobb County, according to AJC.

The 2023 election season includes multiple local races and referendums.

In Atlanta, there are elections involving five of the nine members of the Board of Education. All five races have incumbents with a total of 10 candidates running.

In DeKalb County, voters can choose on referendums dealing with taxes. One involves the continuation of property tax relief for six years for homeowners with a homestead exemption. DeKalb County have projections that the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) will save homeowners in the county about a billion dollars.

Another item on the ballot is a one percent special purpose local option sales and use tax (SPLOST).

This one will spread out sales tax revenues to more projects, including parks and libraries. DeKalb County has projected that the tax would generate about $850 million over six years.

