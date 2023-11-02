Dr. Bernice King Sets the Record Straight with Amy Schumer on Her Father’s Beliefs

Dr. Bernice King is setting the record straight after another public figure has enlisted his name and philosophy to advance their own ideologies by laying claim to knowing what Dr. King would have done. The latest perpetrator purporting to know what the famous civil rights leader would have said, is comedian Amy Schumer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, King, the daughter of the late-civil rights icon, dressed down Schumer for implying that he would have supported Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

“Amy: Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released,” wrote Dr. King. “and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice. He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.””

Bishop Talbert Swan had more biting words for Schumer. “Amy Schumer is one of a long list of white people who use MLK to justify white supremacist oppression. They bastardize his quotes to silence Black people fighting injustice and systemic racism in America and those who condemn the genocide of Palestinians by a racist, apartheid government in Israel,” he wrote on X.

Swan’s tweet was in response to a post from Schumer, where Schumer shared a video of Martin Luther King Jr. defending Israel’s right to exist.

Dr. King went on to share a clip of her father discussing the need to withdraw from Vietnam. “We don’t need to prove to anybody our military power,” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We need to prove our moral power.”

and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice. He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.” We have much to correct. Here is a clip of my father talking about withdrawing from the Vietnam War and “moral power.”#MLK pic.twitter.com/Y0ZMp1K6qa — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023

Schumer has repeatedly criticized people on social media who’ve spoken out in favor of a ceasefire, as antisemitic. To date more than 8,000 people have died in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, with most of the victims have been women and children.

