A jury has finally been seated for the YSL RICO trial that centers around Young Thug. The jury selection, which started in January, took 11 months to complete.

On Nov. 1, Judge Ural Glanville gave an ultimatum by stating that he needed to “swear a jury in today.” The process included 50 qualified jurors, but the defense and prosecution were able to choose 12 and six alternates by the afternoon. The entire process took nearly four hours.

