Keith Lee Says His Family Faced Threats After Critical Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants

Keith Lee continues to discuss his intriguing experience in Atlanta. The food critic, who has over 14 million followers on TikTok, created a firestorm on social media after being critical of several restaurants in Atlanta. Lee recently shared that he has also faced threats.

“I can’t win for losing,” Lee said on his latest social media post. “I understand everybody gonna have an opinion on the situation. You can disagree with me. You can like what I say. Completely understand. I’m ok with that. But when my safety and my family safety are coming into play, that’s where I draw the line at. But what can’t happen is with my family or the restaurants or anybody’s safety are coming into play.“

He continued, “I understand with great power comes great responsibility. God made me for this. I’m built for this. At the end of the day, I just want to eat food, walking my path. If you want to be on a journey with me, you are more than welcome…Nobody’s safety should be on the line. Not mine, not my family, not the restaurants that we go to relax. Like relax, bro. Like I understand, I get it. I get it. But at the end of the day, what you want me to do, you want me to lie? I can’t do that. I’ll walk away from everything before I lie. I’m telling you that right now. On 10 toes, everything. God bless me.”

The online discussions began after Lee posted multiple videos about his dining experiences in Atlanta.

For instance, when his family attempted to eat at the Atlanta Breakfast Club, they were told that they couldn’t even order water until their entire party had been seated. In his review, Lee said, “the people were nice, the rules they had set were very unique to me.”

When he visited The Real Milk & Honey, his family was told that they were closing an hour early for “deep-cleaning.” But some people were still allowed to order and people were eating inside.

Following the review, the owner of The Real Milk & Honey caught more backlash after making a video where he claimed to not know Lee. Some social media users shared that owners of The Real Milk & Honey should have issued a formal statement.

Lee also visited Old Lady Gang owned by Kandi Burruss. He and his family attempted to order over the phone, but no one answered. And they tried to use DoorDash, but that didn’t work as well. Lee sent his family to order the food at restaurant, but were told that they don’t do takeouts on weekends. When they attempted to sit down, they were told the wait would be an hour. However, when Lee walked in, staff noticed him and he was admittedly told that he could get a seat.

Burruss responded to Lee’s video by thanking him and his family for visiting her restaurant. She also said that Old Lady Gang does not take to-go orders on weekends because it would overwhelm her staff.

Lee did give several Atlanta restaurants positive reviews.

Those restaurants include Jamaican Jerk Biz in Mableton, The Dining Experience in Fairburn and Juci Jerk in Stone Mountain.

