Family of Shanquella Robinson Holding Friends Responsible in Suspicious Death

The family of Shanquella Robinson, the young woman who died mysteriously while vacationing with friends in Cancun, Mexico is taking the friends who traveled with her on the trip to court, albeit civil court. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, one year after the death of the 25-year-old North Carolina woman, the family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson revealed that they plan to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the other six people who accompanied her on the trip.

The group initially claimed that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report determined the 25-year-old suffered trauma to her neck and spine.

Following her death, video circulated of Robinson being beaten by another woman in a hotel room while at least two other people in the room watched and recorded the attack. The woman who allegedly beat Robinson was one of six travel companions on the trip.

Family members admit that they were disappointed by a judge’s ruling in April not to bring charges against, but they vowed that they would not stop their fight for justice in the case.

Althought the Department of Justice failed to bring criminal charges against the six, citing a lack of evidence, Robinson’s family says, the official death certificate calls the death “accidental or violent, and that Mexican prosecutors told the media that they were investigating Robinson’s passing as a femicide. Femicide is defined as “intentional murder of women because they are women.”

