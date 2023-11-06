Fire Stations Reopen After Funding and Staffing Shortages Closed Critical Stations

An ambitious new plan to fund ailing fire stations has been approved and three fire stations that were shut down temporarily due to fleet and staffing shortages.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Chief Roderick Smith on Monday, Oct. 23 announced the closing of three Atlanta Fire and Rescue stations due to staffing shortages and a delipidated fleet of fire and rescue or EMS transportation vehicles with potentially life-saving but with dated and non-operational equipment.

The three stations include Station 22 on Hollywood Road, Station 23 on Howell Mill Road and Station 30 on Cleveland Avenue, all in the city’s high risk areas for