Stacey Abrams Says Criticism Of VP Kamala Harris Tied To Racism; Calls Gaza War A Humanitarian Crisis

Stacey Abrams recently shared her thoughts on several controversial issues that include Vice President Kamala Harris and the war in Gaza.

The Georgia native and Spelman College graduate took a stand for Harris who has faced criticism during her tenure in the White House.

Abrams believes that much of Harris’ pushback stems from racism and misogyny.

“We will always question the person behind the person, but we cannot ignore the misogyny and racism remain very prevalent in our politics,” Abrams said during an interview on “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Abrams continued by saying, “For those behaviors that don’t rise to either misogyny or racism, there’s also just a difference. Our expectations are set for the traditional white male vice president. It’s what it’s always been. We are not always great with new. But more importantly, I know if you filter through the critiques, if you think about how she is castigated, it is inextricably linked to race and gender.”

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate also spoke about the war in Gaza. The war began after Hamas reportedly killed 1,400 Israelis in a surprise attack. However, over 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war.

“I believe that the Muslim community recognizes just how horrific October 7 was. What they are asking for is recognition that there is a humanitarian crisis unfolding,” Abrams said.

Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have both been vocal when it comes to the war in Gaza. Warnock has called for a humanitarian pause so assistance for civilians can get into Gaza, and for the immediate, unconditional release of the remaining 200+ hostages held by Hamas. And Ossoff, the first Jewish U.S. senator in Georgia history, has called the war an “acute humanitarian crisis.”

Abrams also discussed Donald Trump’s indictments and his choice to continue with his presidential campaign. In Georgia, Trump is facing a RICO case tied to the 2020 election.

“In politics, people have fairly hardened belief systems,” Abrams said. “And those who have seen the former president in action over the last seven years, they know who he is. I’m not certain that the outcome of this case itself will shift their beliefs. Because the question of whether you believe in him or whether you like what he did when he was in office – those are two very different dynamics. And there are those who may revile his behavior but celebrate his outcomes. And that’s the place where I think no one who shares my political values should get comfortable … We need to focus on what good we can get done, and not presume that a conviction is going to necessarily change the belief system of someone who really likes what he does.”

Abrams is also in the midst of a court battle for voter’s rights in Georgia.

Abrams’ Fair Fight organization filed a lawsuit claiming that a conservative organization intimidated voters. According to court documents, Fair Fight says that Texas-based True the Vote came to Georgia to intimidate voters during the 2020 election.

The organization announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 364,000 Georgia voters.

The suit says True the Vote intimidated voters by recruiting volunteers to monitor ballots cast at the polls and offering up to $1 million to pay the legal expenses of anyone who has to go to court to challenge voters’ eligibility.

U.S. Judge Steve Jones in Gainesville will hear the arguments and decide if True the Vote violated a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibits voter intimidation.

Fair Fight is asking the judge to bar True the Vote from operating in Georgia and initiating any challenges in the future.

