How Revolt World Brought ‘Super Bowl For The Culture’ To Atlanta

Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, knew that in order for Revolt World to be viewed as a success, it needed to supersede all expectations. According to Samuels, Revolt World stands as the “Super Bowl for the culture.”

“It [Revolt World] can’t live up to my expectations, because it was never designed to live up to my expectations,” Samuels shared. “It was designed to supersede my expectations. And as I sat last night watching what was happening, I was grateful to God because everything that I dreamt of, everything that I imagined, it was more and more.”

The inaugural event, produced by the Diddy-owned Revolt, took place in southwest Atlanta at Pangaea Studios, previously owned by Tyler Perry.

The 47-acre facility boasted a lakeside entrance, complete with a giant beach ball adorned with “Revolt World” to snap pictures of before embarking on all the festivities within the grounds.

The three-day event started on Sept. 22, featuring a wide range of celebrity-filled panels, networking opportunities, and performances by artists such as Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, Moneybagg Yo, Don Toliver, Scar Lip and a surprise set from Yung Miami.

Notable panels included “Drink Champs” with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh; “Assets Over Liability” with Lauren London; “Careesha Please” with Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher; “The Blackprint” with Jeezy; “Big Facts”podcast with YG; and “Jason Lee Show” with Brittany Renner.

Attendees could also participate in a career fair; sound bath meditation and yoga; and the “Love” album listening experience.

Atlanta Daily World was able to catch up with some of the special guests in attendance to talk about the impact of Revolt World.

Muni Long, a panelist for the event’s “New Era of R&B” discussion, gave a special shoutout to Atlanta designers, rocking a green leather bodysuit as she was styled by Amy J.

Ahead of her own solo performance, Scar Lip talked about her recent rise to fame and what it meant to take the stage on this platform.

“It means the world to me right now, I started off rapping in the parking lot,” she said. “I was in the parking lot rapping for seven years on TikTtok, and I finally got my shot this year, you know? So it means the world to me.”

The “This is New York” rapper continued on, revealing some details on her highly-anticipated project.

“I got an EP too, it’s about to drop,” stated the 22-year-old rapper. “Scars and Stripes. It’s coming before the end of this year. It’s hardcore, but people don’t know because I come off so aggressive, that I’m a girly-girl too. And I’m a lover-girl, so it’s going to be a lot of love songs on the EP. Y’all got to really stay tuned.”

The three-day event wrapped on Sept. 24 with panels such as “Executive Chat” with Michelle Williams, VP of People & Culture, Combs Global; and “Mavericks of Media” with Essence CEO & President Carolina Wanga, Jason Lee, and Detavio Samuels.

As Atlanta’s entertainment hub strengthens, Revolt World’s continued success suggests a growing relationship, and hosting of future events, for its parent company in the city. Samuels remarked of this event’s significance not only in Black community, but for Revolt in the grander media and cultural landscape.

“I’m watching my people do their thing,” Samuels said. “It’s the Super Bowl for the culture. It’s such a special moment for us.”

