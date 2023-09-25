NBA Star Anthony Edwards Launches Signature Shoe In Hometown Atlanta, Lil Baby Performs

Anthony Edwards, NBA star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, returned to his hometown of Atlanta to launch his first signature shoe, the AE 1.

Held in the Oakland City community where Edward was raised, the event featured Edwards training the future of basketball at the AE5 Basketball Camp, giving them the first peek at the AE 1, and paying tribute at his childhood home where he presented his creation to his grandfather.

Anthony celebrated the launch with family and friends of the community with a grand entrance accompanied by a marching band where Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, State Representative Park Cannon, City Council members; Jason Dozier and Matt Westmoreland joined Eric Wise, global GM of adidas Basketball, in a touching tribute to Edwards‘ accomplishments with a surprise unveiling of a mural dedicated to this landmark collaboration.

Atlanta’s own Lil Baby took the stage, followed by a performance from Edwards‘ brother, bdifferent.

Edwards gained notoriety in Atlanta as a standout high school basketball player before enrolling at University of Georgia. After his freshmen season, Edwards declared for the NBA Draft in 2020 and was selected No.1 overall by the Timberwolves.

He eventually emerged as a leading player the league, averaging 24.6 points per game and being selected to Team USA where he led the team in scoring.

View images below.

