Simone Biles Comes to Rescue for Young Black Gymnast in Ireland [Video]

Simone Biles accomplishments and genuine concern for the emotional wellbeing of athletes around the world knows no end. Recently the Olympian came to the aid of a budding gymnasts who happens to be a young Black girl in Ireland, when the impressionable and beaming girl was passed over during an awards ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, in what her parents and the sports community allege was a racist move.

The four-time Olympic champion proclaimed that “there is no room for racism in any sport” after a video went viral on social media of the girl not being given a medal at an Irish gymnastics event ceremony.

The incident occurred at a Gymstart event in Dublin in March 2022 when a line of children were awarded medals but the black girl did not receive one.

The Irish Independent on Sunday, said the girl’s mother is irate that Gymnastics Ireland has failed to publicly apologize and she has taken the matter to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation in Switzerland.

“We are often the only black family at gymnastics events and this has been very hurtful for us,” the mother told the newspaper. “Now eight million people have seen the video. From Pakistan to Ethiopia they can see this was wrong but Gymnastics Ireland still can’t accept it and say sorry,” she is quoted as saying.

Biles who was horrified and saddened by the incident she says was racially motivated sent the young girl a video with this message:

“I wanted to let you know that I saw how you were treated at your GymSTART event recently. I was completely shocked and wanted to let you know that you deserve a medal just like all of the other girls. I know you’ve worked incredibly hard at the sport and I wanted to say I am rooting for you from here. Sending you my very best and know that there are so many of us here to support you.”

