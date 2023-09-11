Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open, Cop City RICO Indictments Face Backlash, Hill Harper Talks Senate Run: ADW Top 5 Stories Of The Week

From Atlanta native Coco Gauff capturing the U.S. Open title, to Cop City Rico indictments, Atlanta continued to remain at the forefront of national news this past week. Atlanta Daily World provided coverage and editorial insight on several intriguing stories that made national headlines.

Here are the top ADW articles of the week.

Atlanta Native Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open Final, Becomes First American Teenage Champion Since Serena Williams

Atlanta native Coco Gauf made history by becoming the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams, 17 at the time, did it in 1999.

Gauf, 19, defeated the No. 1 player in the world Aryna Sabalenka in dramatic fashion. After losing the first set 6-2, Gauf captured the second set 6-3. During the third set, Gauff took control of the match and defeated Sanalenka 6-2.

The victory was her first major title and it will move her to No. 3 in the world.

In a post-match interview, Gauff thanked the non-believers. “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” she said. “I tried me best to do this with grace. But for those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you are really putting gas on it.” Read More

Exclusive: ACLU Leader Condemns Attorney General’s ‘Cop City’ RICO Indictment

This week, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr announced a RICO against 61 people who allegedly protesting the construction of the police and training center known as “Cop City.”

The indictment claimed that the defendants are “militant anarchists” who conspired to support a violent movement against the government. RICO convictions can carry a harsh sentences and penalties.

However, there has been push back over the language used in the indictment and the creating of a narrative that suggests the conspiracy began on the day of George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

Andrea Young, Executive Director of ACLU, spoke with ADW to discuss the indictment. She spoke about the indictments attempt to connect George Floyd protestors to the “Cop City” protests. For reference, most of the “Cop City” protests occurred about one year after the height of the George Floyd protests. Read More

Hill Harper Hosts Meet-And-Greet In Atlanta, Shares Mission Of His Run For U.S. Senate

Hill Harper recently held a meet-and-greet at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The event allowed Harper to met with citizens in the city of Atlanta and share the mission of his run for the U.S. Senate.

In July, Harper announced his run for the Michigan seat that was previously held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Similar to Georgia, Michigan stands as an important battle ground during the political season. Hill shared why he decided to visit Atlanta and why it was the perfect city to help build momentum for his campaign.

“I see Atlanta, in many ways, as the blueprint for what success can look like politically when it comes to political power in our community,” Hill said. “And how that works really for this seat, you guys have worked so hard to get Sen. Raphael Warnock elected. He was just in Detroit, he came by my house. He told me that he was excited that I was running. But here in Georgia, you worked so hard to get Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff elected.” Read More

10th Person Dies At Fulton County Jail, Incarcerated Since April After He Couldn’t Afford $2,500 Bond

The 10th person has died at the Fulton County Jail in 2023. On Aug. 31, Shawndre Delmore was found unresponsive in his cell and transported to Grady Hospital. He died on Sept. 3 at the hospital.

Delmore was initially arrested in April and charged with second degree burglary. However, he could not afford a $2,500 bond and remained behind bars.

Delmore was the sixth person to die at the jail in August. Dayvion Blake, 23, died on Aug. 31, after he, along with three other inmates, sustained stab wounds.

Christopher Smith, 34, died while incarcerated after waiting four years for the his trial to begin.

The death’s have occurred during a time when the national media has focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on an infamous RICO charge. However, Trump was only at the jail for less than an hour before jumping on a private jet to leave the state. Read More

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Hosts 2023 Million Meal Pack, 5,000 Volunteers Help To Combat Food Insecurity

Food insecurity remains one of the biggest issues in Georgia. According to Feeding America, 1,156,660 people are facing hunger, and of them 335,720 are children.

To combat this issue, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted the 2023 Million Meal Pack as 5,000 volunteers supported by packing 1,020,672 meals.

“By getting 5,000 people out to do this, it really shows the spirit of Atlanta,” Atlanta City Council-member Doug Shipman said during an interview with ADW. “It shows how Atlanta comes together to help each other. I’ve got my daughter out here today. So it was important from a family perspective to serve and show what it’s like to come together.” Read More

About Post Author