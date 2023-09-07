10th Person Dies At Fulton County Jail, Incarcerated Since April After He Couldn’t Afford $2,500 Bond

The 10th person has died at the Fulton County Jail in 2023. On Aug. 31, Shawndre Delmore was found unresponsive in his cell and transported to Grady Hospital. He died on Sept. 3 at the hospital.

Delmore was initially arrested in April and charged with second degree burglary. However, he could not afford a $2,500 bond and remained behind bars.

Delmore was the sixth person to die at the jail in August. Dayvion Blake, 23, died on Aug. 31, after he, along with three other inmates, sustained stab wounds.

Christopher Smith, 34, died while incarcerated after waiting four years for the his trial to begin.

The death’s have occurred during a time when the national media has focused on the Fulton County Jail after former President Donald Trump was being booked at the facility on an infamous RICO charge. However, Trump was only at the jail for less than an hour before jumping on a private jet to leave the state.

The deaths also comes after Lashawn Thompson’s passing made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice. The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death. Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.” The sheriff’s office also issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

