Hill Harper Hosts Meet-And-Greet In Atlanta, Shares Mission Of His Run For U.S. Senate

Hill Harper recently held a meet-and-greet at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The event allowed Harper to met with citizens in the city of Atlanta and share the mission of his run for the U.S. Senate.

In July, Harper announced his run for the Michigan seat that was previously held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Similar to Georgia, Michigan stands as an important battle ground during the political season. Hill shared why he decided to visit Atlanta and why it was the perfect city to help build momentum for his campaign.

“I see Atlanta, in many ways, as the blueprint for what success can look like politically when it comes to political power in our community,” Hill said. “And how that works really for this seat, you guys have worked so hard to get Sen. Raphael Warnock elected. He was just in Detroit, he came by my house. He told me that he was excited that I was running. But here in Georgia, you worked so hard to get Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff elected.”

Hill also shared why the seat in Michigan is important.

“If we lose this seat in Michigan, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Because it’ll be 49-51 in the Senate. And they can have all the greatest intentions in the world, but they would just be in the minority. So all of the money, all of the resources that’s already been devoted to what you’ve done here is directly tied to this Senate seat in Michigan.”

Michigan’s Senate seat remains important for Democrats because the state flipped from Donald Trump in 2016 and went to Joe Biden in 2020. Democrats are also defending 23 of the 34 Senate seats up for reelection in 2024.

Harper, a Harvard Law School graduate who attended the school with former President Barack Obama, decided to follow his dreams as an actor. Most initially first saw his work on Spike Lee’s “Get On The Bus.” He recently starred on “The Good Doctor” and he hosted HLN’s original primetime series “How It Really Happened.”

