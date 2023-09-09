Atlanta Native Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open Final, Becomes First American Teenage Champion Since Serena Williams

Atlanta native Coco Gauf made history by becoming the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams, 17 at the time, did it in 1999.

Gauf, 19, defeated the No. 1 player in the world Aryna Sabalenka in dramatic fashion. After losing the first set 6-2, Gauf captured the second set 6-3. During the third set, Gauff took control of the match and defeated Sanalenka 6-2.

The victory was her first major title and it will move her to No. 3 in the world.

Following the victory, Gauff ran into the audience and hugged her father and mother.

The event proved to be star-studded as prominent figures such as Spike Lee, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Leon, and Vivica Fox were all in attendance.

Following the victory, Gauff thanked the non-believers. “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” she said. “I tried me best to do this with grace. But for those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you are really putting gas on it.”

