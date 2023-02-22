Spelman College Will Host ‘HBCU Game Jam’ To Help Increase Diversity In The Gaming Industry

Spelman Innovation Lab will host the 2023 HBCU Game Jam. Starting on Feb. 24, the HBCU Game Jam is a 48-hour hackathon, where participating HBCU student teams will compete for industry-sponsored prizes while building their own video games. This, which will take place event will serve 250 HBCU students, community/industry partners, and educators in the southeastern region of the United States.

A recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission report reveals that Black professionals make up just 7.4% of the tech workforce. Game Jam aims to increase this percentage by providing opportunities for Black students, and particularly Black women, to break into the technology and gaming industries.

HBCU Game Jam is an opportunity for HBCU students to apply their theoretical CS & design knowledge as they compete to build their own video games, learn directly from community & industry partners through skill-based workshops, and connect with industry representatives to learn about the many career pathways into tech/gaming.

Partners will have an opportunity to strategically position their corporate brand and offerings to the next generation of HBCU tech talent.

During the HBCU Game Jam, students will engage with:

Learn ● Skill-based Workshops – The HBCU Game Jam will feature workshops, leading up to and during the main event, hosted by faculty, community partners, and industry representatives. Students will learn how to translate their theoretical CS & Design knowledge to the game development process.

Apply ● The Hackathon – As the main event of the HBCU Game Jam, HBCU students will compete to stand up a video game in 48 hours. Student teams will be judged by industry representatives, and winning teams will be awarded prizes sponsored by a signature industry partners.

Connect ● Industry Opportunities – At the HBCU Game Jam, HBCU students will have the opportunity to hear from and network with representatives from major tech/gaming companies. Through main stage keynotes, industry booths, and volunteer mentoring, industry partners will have direct contact with HBCU students interested in internship and hiring opportunities.