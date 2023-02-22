T.I., Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo and Soulja Boy Partner with Superstar Brands to Launch New Tobacco Line, CIGNATURE

The CIGNATURE Brand is Created with a Mission to Build a Platform That Bridges the Tobacco and Cannabis Industry and Hip Hop Culture

22 February 2023 / Atlanta GA – Superstar Brands, a premiere manufacturer and distributor of smoking products, have just announced the launch of their latest venture, CIGNATURE. Created with culture and ownership in the forefront, CIGNATURE was birthed with the sole mission to provide a platform for Black ownership within the tobacco and cannabis space. CIGNATURE is a full line of quality smoking products that each artist handcrafted with their own specialized flavors. Each line will feature vegan hemp wraps, CBD/Delta 8 products, natural tobacco free leaf wraps and traditional cigars.

Kicking off the new venture, CIGNATURE announced four partnerships including Tip “T.I.” Harris, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo and Soulja Boy with more artists to be announced in the coming months. The first drop of flavors include: Honey for T.I., Black Cherry for Soulja Boy, Banana for Moneybagg Yo and Sweet Aromatic for Lil Durk. The CIGNATURE line takes pride in offering alternative options including vegan hemp wraps that are 100% organic, non GMO and vegan, as well as CBD and Delta8 that are also hemp derived.

“We have been super excited to launch our new line of products alongside some of the most prominent talent in the music industry. We strongly believe our extensive knowledge of the tobacco industry combined with their rooted connection to the culture and community is an absolute recipe for success. We are happy to begin connecting dots and building bridges between the tobacco industry and hip hop community,” Superstar Brands rep states.

CIGNATURE made their big debut at this years CHAMPS tradeshow in Las Vegas with special appearances by top artists Quavo, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk.

Alongside building a platform for Black ownership in the tobacco and cannabis space, CIGNATURE is determined to educate and bring awareness to anti-tobacco practices for the youth.

They will commit over 6-figures in charitable donations and community efforts this year, which will be placed towards partnerships with anti-tobacco organizations across the Nation to provide better alternatives to the youth than tobacco use, as well as curating educational programs, events and activations alongside their celebrity partners.

CIGNATURE became available in retailers across the U.S. on February 13, 2023. New flavors and celebrity partnerships to be announced.

Check out the new line at www.smokecignature.com

This product is NOT for minors.