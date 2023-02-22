Man Convicted Of Killing Nipsey Hussle Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

Nipsey Hussle’s killer could spend the rest of his life behind bars. On Feb. 22, Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life after being found guilty of first degree murder.

Holder shot and killed Nipsey, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, in 2019. The shooting occurred after Nipsey and Holder exchanged words with each other in front of Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing Store in South Los Angeles. Both knew each other before the deadly confrontation.

Holder faced an uphill battle after several eyewitnesses saw him commit the act and surveillance cameras captured the crime on video.

Following his untimely death, Nipsey was mourned and honored globally. During his homegoing service at Staples Center arena in Los Angeles, thousands showed their respect for the rap icon. President Barack Obama even sent a message of condolences to his family.

After the service, Nipsey’s funeral procession drove through several neighborhoods in Los Angeles where thousands of fans honored his legacy.

Nipsey was also honored in Atlanta with several murals created by artists around the city.