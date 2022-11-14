T.I. To Perform With Son Domani At Upcoming Atlanta Hawks Game

The Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, today announced a special in-store collaboration with the international phenomenon Trap Music Museum and Atlanta’s own famed artist, comedian and entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris and his son, artist Domani. To help introduce the co-branded two retail pieces, the duo behind the hit single ‘Family Connect’ will perform at halftime of the Hawks game against Sacramento on Wednesday, Nov. 23. This game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. tipoff, marks the second of 10 games in which the team will wear its PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court.

The two co-branded retail pieces are part of a collaboration between the Hawks and Trap Music Museum and don the ‘Trap Commandment CDIV (404): Always Stay True To Atlanta’ saying on a black hoodie or a black shirt. The shirt and hoodie are available for sale at Hawks Shop only, while supplies last. Nearby, there will be a special-curated Hawks x Trap Music Museum mini pop-up experience photo op called “Hooper’s Grandmother’s Living Room” where ticket bundle buyers will be able to pick up their tees. The Trap Music Museum, located on Atlanta’s westside and founded by T.I., is an interactive experience that uses art to showcase the rich culture of trap music, one of the most popular genres of music today, by paying homage to the inspiring trials and triumphs of today’s biggest trap stars and providing a platform for emerging artists. One of the signature exhibits of Trap Music Museum features the 10 Trap Commandments, which hang in the rafters, and provided inspiration for the retail.

“I’m a True to Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions, but this time it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani. The Hawks are off to a great start this season, hopefully we can continue the momentum. I can’t wait to hit State Farm Arena on the 23rd and give the fans a memorable performance,” shared T.I.

Atlanta’s own T.I. first performed at halftime for the Hawks, 10 years ago in 2012, and has remained a fixture at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Aside from his contributions in entertainment including 11 hit albums, multiple Grammy® Awards, Billboard BET and American Music Awards, countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including, ATL, VH-1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, American Gangster and Marvel’s Antman, to name a few, Tip “T.I.” Harris has made an indelible mark on the world of business. T.I. is an artist, entrepreneur and activist who has amassed a business empire to include a record label (Grand Hustle), a film/TV production company (Grand Hustle Films), a 10+ year old clothing line (Akoo, Hustle Gang), a real estate holdings company, non-profit organization (Us or Else), owner/founder of Trap Music Museum, co-owner of Bankhead Seafood, owner of Trap City Cafe, owner of Super Sound Studios, investor and much more.

“Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family. We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I definitely continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is definitely a bucket list moment for me,” shared Domani.

Domani is part of the new era within Atlanta’s hip hop community. 2021 was his coming of age with the release of his album ‘Skydive’ which featured Anthony Hamilton, Rapsody, Nasty C, Shad Da God and more. ‘Skydive’ made a top 10 Billboard debut, and in its first week was ranked third on the Amazon Best Sellers List. This project took Domani on a 20+ city tour across the United States as tour support for D Smoke, who was also a featured artist on ‘Skydive.’ Domani continued to tour visiting South Africa in May as tour support for Nasty C and Europe/UK as tour support for Cordae.