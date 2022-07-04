How Usher’s ‘Watch This’ Meme Became a Viral Hit

Usher closed out Black Music Month with an epic performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. In honor of Black Music Month, the Atlanta-based R&B sensation sung a slew of his hits backed by a live band and guest singers, Eric Bellinger and Vedo.

Songs performed during the 24-minute set included “U Don’t Have to Call,” “You Make Me Wanna,” and “My Way,” to name a few. However, in the moments before singing his chart-topping hit, “Confessions,” Usher bounced from side-to-side and placed his opened fingers over his eyes before saying, “Watch this.” Usher and his band would laugh momentarily before performing the song.

Usher’s gesture and words soon became the most infectious meme over the July 4th weekend with thousands of social media users adding captions to the video of the singer saying, “Watch this.”

Although the meme sparked a feel-good moment, it’s another example of Atlanta’s overall influence on pop culture.

Here are a few of the top “Watch this” memes on social media.

“You can’t just ignore your student loans and hope they go away” Me: pic.twitter.com/IaJsqQkHIA — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 2, 2022