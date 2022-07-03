Single-mother entrepreneur gifted $1,000 by Atlanta business owner

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams Accounting & Consulting’s year-long giving efforts.

“Through our $1,000 grant, we seek to eliminate some of the barriers of funding for women entrepreneurs and create opportunities for them to build their business,” Williams said. “It’s important that I use my business to help other entrepreneurs and that we always give back to the community. One of the best ways to do that is to help out single mothers with businesses.”

The recipient of this year’s grant was Jade Weatherington, a 35-year-old single mom in Atlanta, and the owner of Teacher Jade’s Writing Academy LLC.

“These funds will allow me to expand my business by hiring an independent contractor to assist with content development for additional classes and assist with marketing and ad placement,” Weatherington said. “The marketing and advertising have been my biggest struggle and the most costly to my business.”

Weatherington’s business was birthed from her experience in education working in school systems and as an online tutor while completing her Master’s in Education. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that Weatherington decided to make online teaching a full-time career, and in 2020 she launched the Ashatae Academy which was named after her daughter.

The school was renamed Teacher Jade’s Writing Academy last year and has been in business for a total of five years.

Weatherington continued, “For years, as a solopreneur, I was having financial success. Now that I have branched out, I have faced some financial hurdles that I wasn’t ready for, like operating in the red. Being able to lift some of the burdens of doing all the work will assist me in focusing on what needs to be improved.”

Located next to Truist Park, with another office in New Orleans, Williams Accounting & Consulting has been providing accounting services to individuals and businesses for over 20 years. The company’s Mom Boss Grant was created last year in honor of Mothers Day. However, after seeing the reaction of single mothers applying for the grant, it has become a stand-alone part of the company’s giving efforts. They also regularly provide grants for business owners, giveaways for students, and assistance to families.

“As a business owner and a member of the community, it’s my responsibility to help people when I can and to work to improve the lives of those around me. I remember being one of the kids who had to go without and it’s not necessary for a child, or even an adult, to have to feel like that. Now that I have a successful business and I’m blessed with a lot, I can bless others which can change not only their present but ultimately their future,” Williams said.