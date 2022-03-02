Georgia State Rep. Nikema Williams, Morehouse’s Dr. Montgomery Rice React to State of the Union

The world watched as President Joe Biden addressed America regarding The State Of The Union. Congresswoman Nikema Williams (Ga-05) was joined by three hometown heroes as her virtual guests for President Joe Biden’s State Of The Union Address.

Joining Congresswoman Williams is Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO. Congresswoman Williams and Dr. Montgomery Rice join us now to talk about their reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

