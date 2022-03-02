Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s Chris Rey Urges Divine 9 to Step Up [Video]

Chris Rey was selected as the 36th International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated! Conclave 2021 was an exciting and historic event. In a recent visit to Atlanta he discussed the need for all of the Divine 9 organizations to mobilize and work together at this crucial point for African Americans in our history. From social justice to voting rights to equity and inclusion, the International President says now is the time to lead by example because our communities are in desperate need of leadership.

Atlanta Daily World’s Digital Anchor Mark Hayes has more in this exclusive conversation.