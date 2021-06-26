Nikema Williams Opens Up to Mark Hayes on DOJ Lawsuit Against Voter Restrictions in Georgia

The Justice Department has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia over its new voting law that includes restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

The laws:

Cut mail ballot access

Cut drop-off boxes 75 percent in urban areas

Ban giving water to voters in line

Voter ID requirements disproportionately impact Black voters.

Real times national news Director Mark Hayes, spoke with the congresswoman representing the fifth congressional district in Georgia and she says the department of justice is no longer just standing around and watching…