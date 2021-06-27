Word In Black – A Groundbreaking Collaboration of the Nation’s Leading Black News Publishers

The Michigan Chronicle is a proud member of Word In Black a national collaborative of the nations’ leading black publishers focusing on reporting and fostering solutions to racial inequities in America.

The 10 participating publishers along with the Michigan Chronicle are: the New York Amsterdam News, The Atlanta Voice, Houston Defender Network, The Washington Informer, The Dallas Weekly, St. Louis American, The AFRO American, Seattle Medium, and The Sacramento Observer.

A national website has been developed and a newsletter launched in March 2021 to collect and share important news about the Black experience through reporting about real people and black issues in communities across our country. WIB provides a powerful platform for an array of voices united in one place to examine and address ways to shape how the nation understands and addresses systemic issues of race, justice and equity. It is through collective understanding that we bring about collective impact.

WIB’s vision is to be the most trusted news and information source for, about and by Black people. However, we invite everyone invested in Black people’s futures — whether you’re Black or not — to join us on this journey and make this work possible.

We welcome everyone interested in addressing racial inequities in the United States to sign up for our weekly newsletter. The newsletter will feature guest essays, opportunities to take action and stories of interest from around the country.

Word In Black is led by national journalist Nick Charles, with support from Maya Pottiger, a data journalist, reporters and editors at ten of the leading Black-owned media properties in the U.S., and a team of subject-matter experts from Local Media Foundation (LMF). LMF is a 501 (c)(3) organization focused on helping local media companies reinvent business models for news. LMF serves as the manager and fiscal sponsor of Word In Black.