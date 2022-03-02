ADW News

Senate Confirmation Hearings Set For SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Dates for confirmation hearings have been set for United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson made her way to Capitol Hill on Wednesday (March 2) to kickoff the confirmation process, meeting Senate leaders, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate confirmation hearings will begin on March 21, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced. According to CNN, there will be two days of questioning and additional witnesses will testify on March 24.

President Joe Biden announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee last week, revealing he’d selected the 51-year-old to replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring after nearly 30 years on the bench.

Jackson was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Miami, Florida. She earned an undergraduate and law degree from Harvard University and once clerked for Justice Breyer. So far, the mother-of-two has received major endorsement including from the Fraternal Order of the Police who praised Judge Jackson’s family history of law enforcement.

If confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s high court.

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations.

