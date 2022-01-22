Digital Daily

Twitter Drags Mitch McConnell After Suggesting Black People Aren’t American

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter is letting Mitch McConnell have it after the Republican leader made a comment suggesting Black people aren’t fully American.

While speaking to reporters Thursday (January 20), McConnell answered a question asking his thoughts on the concern many Black voters have after two key pieces of federal voting rights legislation failed in the Senate this week.

“Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell said.

Many online caught the wording, saying the Senate Minority Leader’s words weren’t a “slip up” but an actual window into how he –– and other white lawmakers –– feel about Black people.

Twitter erupted, with the hashtag #MitchPlease trending overnight, driving the point home that Black people are Americans.

Some thanked McConnell for rejuvenating efforts to get more of us out to the polls when midterm elections start later this year.

Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin wrote a letter to McConnell, condemning the remarks.

“I am writing today in response to your recent comment on voting rights in which you insinuated that African Americans are somehow not American citizens.”

“This is 2022 and being American is not synonymous with looking or thinking like you. African Americans are, in fact, American citizens deserving of our recognition, respect, and equal protections under the law.”

Some Black Twitter users took the opportunity to post photos of their ancestors, underlining that Black people have been here, and a part of the country for generations.

Indigenous communities also joined into the online dragging, reiterating the “American” is not synonymous with white people, particularly because of the fact that whole Indigenous nations were established on this land way before 1776.

And we haven’t forgotten about you either, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema –– whose votes against changing the filibuster rules resulted in the voting rights bills failing in the chamber.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web