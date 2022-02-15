Whoopi Goldberg Returns To ‘The View’ After Two-Week Suspension

Photo: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg returned to work at The View on Monday (February 14) after a two-week suspension. “Yes, I’m back,” she told viewers at the beginning of the show.

Goldberg was suspended earlier this month over remarks she made about the Holocaust on the air. While discussing a Tennessee’s school board decision to ban an award-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, the 66-year-old said that the Holocaust “wasn’t about race.”

The actress later apologized for the remarks before being put on suspension.

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” Goldberg said. “And in part because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear.

“But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg is back on #TheView after her two-week suspension from the show pic.twitter.com/Epg8clumtE — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) February 14, 2022

Goldberg went on to “thank everybody who reached out while I was away.”

“It was amazing and I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening.”

