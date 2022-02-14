Whoopi Goldberg ‘Livid’ At Suspension, Hints At Quitting ‘The View’: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is “livid” after being placed on a two-week suspension from The View, following remarks she made about the Holocaust, a source confirmed to the New York Post.

The source says Goldberg feels “humiliated” by the network’s discipline after she said the Holocaust “wasn’t about race.”The 66-year-old offered an apology on Twitter and on the air before being suspended.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” the unnamed source reportedly told The Post. “She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

Goldberg is “taking the suspension hard,” and has said she wants to leave the show, which she first joined in 2007, but insiders close to the comedian-actress believe she’s just talking.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source revealed. “Suspension from ‘The View’ is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

Goldberg’s co-hosts were reportedly “furious” over Goldberg’s suspension while others say the punishment isn’t enough, stating that Goldberg should be fired from the show altogether.

Still more say that the longtime View host should “drop” Goldberg from her name.

