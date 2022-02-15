Entertainment

Naomi Campbell Reveals Daughter’s Face On The Cover Of ‘British Vogue’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her journey to motherhood in a new interview with British Vogue. The 51-year-old supermodel also revealed her daughter’s face for the very first time, sharing the cover with her baby girl of the publication’s March issue.

Campbell welcomed the new addition back in May and said that the child “isn’t adopted” and confirmed to the magazine that “she’s my child” without giving any more details.

The modeling icon is still hard at work –– giving her iconic runway walk just last month –– but revealed that being a mom “is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“After keeping her path to motherhood almost completely private, the 51-year-old is introducing her baby to the world for the very first time,” an Instagram post announcing the latest issue reads.

Check out the cover shot below.

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



Elsewhere in the interview, Naomi shared some insight on what it’s like walking with 18-year-olds at her age.

“It’s nerve-racking,” she said. “Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It’s great to be with these young’uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘C’mon girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?”

Campbell also shared that she believes her time coming up in the industry “was more joyful.”

“We smiled! We got to show off our personalities,” she said.

Check out the full interview by clicking HERE.

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



 

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



