Judge Rules In Zimmerman’s $100M Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida judge has dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit filed by George Zimmerman against the parents of Trayvon Martin, whom he shot and killed in 2012.

According to reports, Zimmerman’s lawsuit was seeking $100 million in damages from Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, and their book publisher HarpersCollins, alleging they made him out to be a racist, and had “destroyed his good will and reputation in the community.” The lawsuit also named civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family.

The lawsuit accused Crump and Martin’s parents of conspiracy to get charges brought against him in the fatal shooting of Trayvon.

Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee ruled against Zimmerman, writing that the former neighborhood watch had “failed to show any fraudulent representation.”

“There can be no claim of conspiracy if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud,” documents obtained by local news outlets read.

Zimmerman was acquitted of murder charges in 2013. He filed the defamation suit in 2019.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.