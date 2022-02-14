Entertainment

Summer Walker Shocks Fans After Debuting Her New Bold, Bald Hair Cut

Summer Walker‘s new ‘do has everyone talking. The Still Over It songstress took to social media on Tuesday to show off her new, bald haircut, complete with a dreaded top knot ponytail. Summer captioned the photo:

The star’s new look caused quite a frenzy on social media, with some fans loving it — while others questioned the singers bold choice. R&B songstress Tamar Braxton commented on Summer’s look:

“It’s dope tho”

While “Let Me Love You” star, Mario chimed in:

“I get it though (fire)”

But some fans had a difficult time adjusting to the “Ex For A Reason” singer’s bald cut. As one commenter wrote:

 “She may be going through something so I hope she gets better.”

Another fan responded, defending Summer’s cut, adding:

“no she’s just alt and the black community see that as “weird” something “mentally wrong”. but in reality it’s y’all.”

This isn’t the first time Summer Walker had heads turning and people talking about her look. Last November, she surprised her followers after showing off her brand new face ink — a tattoo of her boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh’s real name “Larry.” The singer defended her tattoo choice with a message to fans via her Instagram stories, writing:

“Moral of the story is: (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness and most importantly move on. It’s funny how life works … I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point of my life I’d be the happiest I’ve ever been in my whole life. God is good.”

See Summer’s new haircut above.

