Remy Ma Reveals Whether Or Not She’ll Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have had their fair share of beef over the years, but it looks as if the hard feelings have subsided on both ends. Remy was out and about in New York City when a paparazzo mentioned Nicki, asking if the Bronx rapper plans to reconcile with the Barb, who also recently buried the hatchet with Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls.

Rem kindly responded:

“I don’t have no issues with nobody, I been chillin.”

The “All The Way Up” rapper has come a long way since calling out Minaj in the scathing diss track ShETHER back in 2017, rapping:

“(I) **** with your soul like shETHER, (Will) You ain’t the queen, I’ll show you, (Not) Lipo your ass and belly, (Lose) I prove you lost already.”

Since then, Remy has shifted her focus to being a wife, new mom and Grammy nominated rap star. The star has also added “actress” to her list after landing the lead role of Big Fifty in the BET+ original film, American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story. Earlier this week, she announced that she and her hip hop brother Fat Joe will be hosting the Wendy Williams Show all week long, sharing:

“The dynamic duo is back! Me & my big brother @FatJoe will be hosting the @WendyShow ALLLLLL week, so make sure you tune in!”

That’s not all Remy had to say when being stopped by the paps on Monday. She also gave her take on what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should name their unborn child, sharing:

“I just want them to know that Remy is a unisex name, they should know that.”

In the spirit of giving out names, check out Remy Ma’s latest track “Godmother” below.