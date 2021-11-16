White House Looks To End Rumors Of ‘Dysfunction’ Inside Kamala Harris’ Team

Photo: Getty Images

The White House is working to end rumors of “dysfunction” inside of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ office and among members of her team.

According to reports, sources within the VP’s camp said her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is the cause of the internal conflict, described as “challenges and struggles” to the operations of Harris’ office–– something the White House and allies of VP Harris are denying.

“The Vice President and her office are focused on the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda to build and economy from the middle out, and the bottom up, not the top down, to making sure racial equity is at the core of everything the Administration does, to combatting the existential threat of climate change, and continue protecting the American people from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sabrina Singh, Harris’ deputy press secretary, told CNN.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday (November 12) that VP Harris remains critical to the administration.

“I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the President of the United States. She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her. But other than that, I’m not going to have any more comments on those reports,” Psaki said.

Harris’ duties include a range of issues from the pandemic, border crisis, and more, the outcome of which should “speak for themselves” Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said.

“Vice President and her team are off to the fastest and strongest start of any Vice President I have seen. She’s delivering for the American people … the results speak for themselves: a decline of border arrivals from the Northern Triangle, improved vaccine equity, and increased economic opportunities for women,” Klain said.

“Anyone who has the honor of working closely with the Vice President knows her talents and determination have made a huge difference in this Administration already.”

News of the rumored dysfunction and damage control by the White House comes as midterm election season inches closer and closer. Many see Harris as a viable Democratic candidate in 2024 if President Biden opts not to run for re-election. She’s remained the target of Republican ads even after the 2020 General Election ended.

To quell the rumors and possibly restore working relationships within the team, the West Wing is reportedly holding conversations on how to best support Harris’ team over all.

