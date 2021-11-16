Community

Omega Psi Phi Gives Away Hundreds Of Meals During Thanksgiving Food Drive

Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated is one of the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities that works to empower and develop young Black leaders of tomorrow. On the organization’s official website, Omega Psi Phi, Inc. writes that its four core principles are manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift[ing others]. Over the weekend, brothers of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. in Norfolk, Virginia embodied the fourth principle to the fullest extent.

As reported by the good folks down at WAVY in Virginia, the Lambda Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi partnered with the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation to distribute 300 Thanksgiving meals on November 13.

“We hope that it tries to address some of the food insecurities we know exist in the Hampton Roads are,” Nicholas Evans of Omega Psi Phi told WAVY.

“I hope they recognize the Lambda Omega Chapter is here. We’re here to do whatever we can to provide service to the community,” Evans added with a smile.

The work of the Hampton Roads Uplift Foundation and Omega Psi Phi, Inc. will go a long way in a community that needs assistance. According to Feeding America, 12.9% of Norfolk City, Virginia residents suffer from food insecurity. Meanwhile, citizens in nearby Sussex County, Hampton City County, Franklin City County and Gloucester County all have a food insecurity rate of under 11%.

“It makes a lot of difference for us; we can go ahead and have a nice Thanksgiving meal,” Norfolk resident Buxton Dukes told WAVY.

Not only will these 300 free meals help those in need, but they will also help those hoping to join the effort to give back.

“Actually, what I’ll be doing with this meal is cooking and feeding the homeless, so it does make a difference it definitely helps us out we don’t have to come out of pocket as much so they’re helping us help others,” Angel Dukes explained.

