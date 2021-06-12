Toddler Device Combats Pandemic Learning Loss

A year after the coronavirus pandemic turned education upside down, educators and parents are assessing learning loss and the need to help young children get on track and meet milestones they may have missed because of closed or limited daycare centers and preschools.Many preschoolers missed out on not only academic development, but also social/emotional education with opportunities for engagement and support.

The Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Sit & Play interactive device offers a unique and effective solution to the challenges of promoting early childhood development at home and in the daycare or preschool setting.AILA is a hands-free device designed as an early education tool for children ages 12 months and older to build the skills they need to proceed to school. The content is attentive, supportive, and responsive; it meets children where they are, and gets them where they need to be. The curriculum includes literacy, numeracy, problem solving, story time, collaboration, communication, creativity, and music, and addresses social as well as academic development. Children are engaged in active, not passive, screen time.”What is really rewarding is to impact people’s lives in education early on,” says Helen Fu Thomas, CEO of DMAI, Inc.

“Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, AILA helped tens of thousands of American households and many daycare centers educate the toddlers and preschoolers effectively,” she adds. AILA is the no. 1 New Release on Amazon in the Toddler Electronic Learning System category.Daycare providers can use AILA as a simple solution to help combat pandemic learning loss.”I work with inner-city kids from middle- and low-income families,” says Maria Benjamin, director of the Next Generation Learning Center in Richmond, VA. “These families deserve the best. I believe they can have a promising beginning and a good foundation of learning, and I’m very thankful they can get a head start with AILA.”AILA has no advertising or inappropriate content, and requires no subscription fees.