Statement from Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams on Justice Department Action on Voting Rights

ATLANTA — Today, Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams issued the following statement:

“I commend Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for taking bold action to protect the freedom to vote across the country. The measures the Attorney General outlined—particularly the aggressive review of state-level voting restrictions and doubling the size of the Voting Rights Section—will strengthen our democracy. The time for federal action on voting rights is now, and the Justice Department is acting. But the department cannot alone protect our democracy; Congress must do its part by passing the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”