Megan Thee Stallion Offering One Full-Ride Scholarship for ROC Nation

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion, is doing it big in the education realm — and one student is going to benefit in an even bigger way, Black Enterprise reported.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and business-minded entertainer have her sites set on helping one student by providing them with a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment Long Island University, the article reported.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said in a written statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Students wanting to enroll in this program, which begins this fall semester, can apply for Megan’s scholarship opportunity at the school.

Read the full story here.